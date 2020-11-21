Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira reportedly in the works for UFC on December 19

Following the recent addition of the bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo, the UFC has now added another exciting welterweight clash to their December 19th card. The final UFC event of the year will now feature Khaos Williams going head-to-head against Michel Pereira.

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, sources have claimed that the UFC is close to finalizing the fight. Williams, who is on the back of a 30-second KO from his last UFC outing, will be returning for his third fight of the year.

Some quality matchmaking right here, you guys. My word. Khaos Williams (@khaosOXwilliams), fresh off a 30-second KO last weekend, will face the enigma that is Michel Pereira (@UfcPereira) on Dec. 19, per sources. Fun. pic.twitter.com/YMz3SovtVO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 21, 2020

The year 2020 has been incredible for up-and-coming UFC welterweights. Along with the rise of Khamzat Chimaev in the division, another welterweight who has made a name for himself is Khaos Williams.

At UFC 247, Williams put away Alex Morono via Round 1 TKO in a brutal fight. And in his follow-up fight last weekend, Khaos beat Abdul Razak Alhassan in another dominating performance. Both of Williams' UFC fights have ended within the first 30 seconds of the first round and he currently has a combined time of 57 seconds inside the octagon.

Not that Michel Pereira can be dismissed either. He has established his place as one of the UFC's most entertaining performers. In his last fight, Pereira finished Zelim Imadaev via a rear-naked choke in the third round of their fight. The win also earned the Brazilian a Performance of the Night award.

UFC's December 19th card is stacked

The UFC is aiming to close out the year in strong fashion. The UFC on December 19 card will feature Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards in a huge welterweight main event. Top welterweights Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal are also on course to going head-to-head against each other.

Meanwhile, bantamweight Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera will meet in an exciting 135-lbs clash. Fellow bantamweight fighters Marlon Moraes and Rob Font will also meet on the same card.