Khazmat Chimaev has been stealing the spotlight lately and the fighter has now asked for another quick turnaround from the UFC, and president Dana White is more than happy to oblige.

Dana White is willing to give Khazmat Chimaev the opportunity to fight in August. In an interview with ESPN on Monday, White revealed that Khazmat Chimaev has impressed him the most during the promotion's last four events that took place in the span of just 15 days.

“Khamzat,” White said. “I mean, you know? The guy is so dominant, so confident, wants to continue to fight every weekend. I love it. I love guys with that mentality. I love how talented this guy is. We threw the hottest prospect out of the U.K. at him and that kid is a bada**. That kid is a legit great fighter. (Chimaev) made it look like he didn’t belong there. The kid is legit. He’s real and he knows it and I love it.”

Khazmat Chimaev (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) made an explosive UFC debut on Wednesday, July 15 at UFC on ESPN 13, by defeating John Phillips and then on the following Saturday, he picked up his second win with a spectacular first round finish against Rhys McKee at UFC on ESPN 14. Khazmat Chimaev is the first fighter in the UFC to win two fights in the span of just 11 days.

Now, Khazmat Chimaev is eyeing his third win on the trot and has asked Dana White if he could be allowed to fight in August and the UFC frontman is going to give him what he wants.

“He said he wanted to fight and I said, ‘Done. I’ll make it happen,'” White said. “He wants to fight now again in August. I’m going to get him what he wants.”

White said the UFC has not yet zeroed in on an opponent for Khazmat Chimaev's third fight and that the matchmakers are currently discussing what kind of opponent they'd like to put in front of the UFC's blazing hot prospect.