Kickboxing champ Phetjeeja explains why Stamp will ‘dominate’ Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

Reigning and undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is backing her fellow Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex when the latter makes her first world title defense early next month.

Stamp is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against no.2-ranked contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Phetjeeja talked about why she believes Stamp will defeat Zamboanga and retain her gold.

'The Queen' stated:

"If it comes to the ground game, I think it will be a close match, and for sure an exciting moment for all of us. I think Stamp has more strength, though. She'll be able to dominate the ground game."

Stamp and Zamboanga are former training partners and now close friends. The two are set to duke it out in the main event of a stacked ONE 167 card, and Phetjeeja says she will be rooting for her fellow Thai warrior.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Denice Zamboanga knows she can't be overconfident against dangerous Stamp: "I wouldn't want to get ahead of myself"

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga knows that the last thing she should do is underestimate her 'bestie' Stamp Fairtex.

The two females trained together extensively at Fairtex a few years ago, and Stamp is all too familiar with what Stamp is capable of as a fighter.

The Filipina star told ONE Championship:

"I don't really want to give any prediction [on our fight], other than I'll do everything to get the belt home to the Philippines. I respect Stamp. She's such a good fighter, and I wouldn't want to get ahead of myself."