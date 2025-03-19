  • home icon
Kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian shares the key to his sustained excellence over the years: “I’m prepared for the worst scenario”

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:11 GMT
Marat Grigorian | Image credit: ONE Championship

While Marat Grigorian always approaches his fights with supreme confidence, he acknowledges that anything can happen in the cruel nature of the fight game.

The former multi-time featherweight kickboxing world title challenger is wise enough to know that the only thing constant about this sport is its unpredictability.

That said, Grigorian carries around a bit of cynicism each time, which has surprisingly worked in his favor throughout his decorated career.

The Hemmers Gym athlete shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I enter every fight thinking or believing it will be the hardest fight. Whether that happens, it’s hard to tell. But, at least when I go into my fights like this, I’m prepared for the worst scenario."
Marat Grigorian will now compete in his ninth match in the 'home of martial arts', where he'll face Japanese upstart Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this coming Sunday.

Despite his edge in experience, the 33-year-old will remain wary of the upset-seeking Kaito, who will look to make a splash in his promotional debut.

Grigorian, a three-time Glory Kickboxing champion, certainly won't let Kaito skyrocket into contention at his expense.

One thing's for sure, the Armenian legend won't be caught by any surprises at ONE 172.

Don't miss this blockbuster event going down inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium on March 23. Purchase the global pay-per-view exclusively at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian says he'll hunt for a finish like he always does at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian only knows one way to fight and he's not changing his aggressive approach anytime soon.

The decorated warrior loves to push forward and instigate chaos with his heavy-handed fists, which put a lot of opponents away over the years.

That said, Grigorian will look to overwhelm Kaito with his crushing power as soon as the bell rings:

"I always come to produce a fight. A real fight. I don't want to waste fans' time, and I don't come there to waste my time or my opponent's time, either," he told ONE.

The Armenian striking icon added:

"I don't go for points. I always have one thing on my mind - to knock the guy standing in front of me out. That's it."

Edited by Harvey Leonard
