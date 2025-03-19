“I’ll be on a different level” - Marat Grigorian vows to send upset-minded Kaito Ono back down to earth at ONE 172

Former ONE world title contender Marat Grigorian is confident of emerging victorious in his scheduled match this week. He is banking on his extensive experience competing against topnotch opponents.

The 33-year-old veteran Armenian fighter is pitted against ONE-debuting Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his upcoming fight. Marat Grigorian underscored how Ono does not have the kind of experience he has competing at high-level matches, which he believes will work to his advantage come fight night.

The Hemmers Gym standout said:

“Kaito is a complete fighter. He’s really fast. He has really good speed. He has good skills. But I don’t think he’s had that many good opponents in his career. I think I’ll be on a different level than him."

Since coming on board ONE Championship in 2020, Marat Grigorian has fought many top fighters, including champions Chingiz Allazov and Superbon in world title settings. Prior to joining the 'Home of Martial Arts', he was a three-time Glory kickboxing champion.

Kaito, 24, for his part, is an accomplished Japanese kickboxer and shoot boxer with a decade-long experience as a professional fighter. He has a pro record of 58 wins, 26 of which coming by way of knockout.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian touts KO power ahead of showdown against Kaito Ono

Marat Grigorian believes his knockout prowess is among the best in the game and is out to showcase it again in his showdown against Kaito Ono at ONE 172.

He sounded the warning in an interview with fellow veteran kickboxer Masato Kobayashi on YouTube, touting that his KO power has allowed him to take on any opponent with much success.

The Talin, Armenia native said:

"Also, I have a lot of power. That power also makes a lot of difference. Whether my opponent is kind of strong or very good, my power destroys them."

Watch the interview below:

Heading into ONE 172, Grigorian is coming off a bounce-back victory over Moroccan Abdelali Zahidi, who he knocked out in the second round of their kickboxing clash back in December.

