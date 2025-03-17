“Put on an epic performance” - Marat Grigorian ready to blow the roof off Saitama Arena in his return to Japan for ONE 172

It's been a few years since Marat Grigorian fought in front of the Japanese audience, and he can't wait to put on another showcase for the fans who've given him so much love earlier in his career.

Grigorian will face off against Japanese phenom Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing matchup at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Grigorian said he's amped up to show the live Japanese crowd why he's considered one of the best kickboxers of the current era.

Marat Grigorian said:

"I’m very excited to fight again in Japan. I love Japan. I always try my best to put on an epic performance. To show the fans a real fight. Plus, it’s already been a while since I fought in such a big arena. So I’m very excited about this."

Grigorian only fought in Japan for a day, but it was a pivotal juncture during his legendary career.

The Armenian superstar fought in the one-day 2015 K-1 World Grand Prix, where he won the promotion's -70kg title on July 4.

Grigorian was a perfect 3-0 in the tournament, knocking out Yoichi Yamazaki, Makihira Keita, and Jordann Pikeur for the gold.

That perfect run in K-1 ultimately led Grigorian to greater heights in his career. In 2019, he collected the Glory Kickboxing lightweight title three times, including winning over old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Grigorian now looks to capture his first piece of ONE Championship gold in the promotion's shark tank of a featherweight kickboxing division.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian ready to put the pressure on Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian isn't letting Kaito Ono ease into life at ONE Championship.

In an interview with kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi, Grigorian said he's prepared to unleash unbridled pressure on Ono when they square off at ONE 172.

"Every time, the pressure that I bring is a little bit different depending on the fighters. In the beginning, we will feel each other, so in the second round and third round, we can see what will happen," said Grigorian.

