Kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella says entertainment is a must in every fight: "I always want to give a good show"

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella wants to treat the global fanbase to a striking clinic each time he steps on the global stage.

And the Canadian-Italian kingpin vows to bring that package into his all-champion showdown against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The 27-year-old knows he will be up against stiff competition when he defends his belt against the hometown hero inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but as long as he puts on a show, win or lose, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star will hold his head high after their April 5 war.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Di Bella stressed on the importance of putting on a must-watch fight. He narrated:

"Yeah, 100 percent. I always want to give a good show. I always want to give a good performance every fight, you know. So I'm always going at 100 percent and always trying to do my best to give the crowd and audience a good performance."

Watch the full interview here:

Of course, with a good performance, victory typically follows suit. However, in Prajanchai, the undefeated Canadian-based athlete expects a tough fight given the homecourt advantage.

Still, he doesn't seem too fazed by the challenge that awaits him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Jonathan Di Bella on Prajanchai's arsenal: "He has strengths everywhere"

Jonathan Di Bella has studied some tape on the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, and thus far, he has been impressed with his rival's form heading into their must-watch clash this Friday.

The Montreal native, who's on a perfect 2-0 run against Danial Williams and Zhang Peimian on the global stage, admits he's even struggled to recognize any flaws within Prajanchai's arsenal.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, the strawweight kickboxing world champion said:

"I believe he has strengths everywhere. I don't believe he has any weaknesses. So yeah, I'm just ready to prepare for everything."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.