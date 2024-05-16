Kickboxing sensation Masaaki Noiri has a point to prove in ONE debut: “Prove how strong Japanese fighters are”

Japanese kickboxing sensation and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri has one goal in ONE Championship, he wants to prove that Japanese fighters are the best of the best in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Noiri is set to make his ONE Championship promotional debut against no.3-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The two lock horns at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Noiri shared his main mission in joining ONE.

The Japanese fighter said:

"My job is to prove how strong Japanese figthers are and [show] who Noiri Masaaki is."

Masaaki joins ONE's stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks, which includes reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chinga 'Chingiz' Allazov, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, and guys like the legendary Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan, among others.

Masaaki Noiri wants the best of the best in the world in ONE Championship: "Everyone else is also strong"

Masaaki Noiri won't run out of worthy opponents to face in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Assuming he is able to take care of business against the legendary Sitthichai, which in and of itself is certainly no easy task, Noiri is looking at taking on a handful of big names in ONE Championship.

He told South China Morning Post:

"If I had to pick, I'd probably say the champion Chingiz Allazov [next], but everyone else is also strong. I like Superbon and Marat [Grigorian], as well as Tawanchai [PK Saenchai]. Those [fights] are also my interest."