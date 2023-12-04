“Kicks that crack”: Tawanchai, Rodtang show their ferocity in ONE Championship’s highlight reel of leg kick KOs

ONE Championship continues to prove that they are indeed the home of the best strikers in combat sports today, as they not only have multiple world champions on their roster but also through the highlight-reel finishes that are being witnessed in almost every fight.

Recently, the world’s largest martial arts organization reiterated this claim by compiling several highlights of kicks that produced the most spectacular wins and moments. They captioned the video on Instagram with:

“Kicks that CRACK 💥 Feast your eyes on the most devastating leg strikes in ONE! 😱⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MuayThai #MMA #Kickboxing”

Among the fighters seen on the video were reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and reigning ONE Muay Thai flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang.

The two striking maestros are set to headline massive cards in the promotion, with Tawanchai defending his world championship against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Rodtang was freshly booked for a super-fight with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in ONE Championship’s return to Japan at ONE 165 main event on January 28, 2024, which will blow the roof off Ariake Arena. The two will compete in a five-round flyweight kickboxing contest.

Tawanchai and Rodtang looking ready ahead of their respective big fights

Before they exchange strikes against their respective opponents on fight night, Tawanchai and Rodtang have shared glimpses of their preparations for the world title fight through videos they post on social media.

Tawanchai showed his power against Nabil Anane with a vicious teep kick that sent him crashing across the ring during a training session, while Rodtang has always been in the gym mastering his patented kicks that allowed him to become one of the ONE Championship’s biggest stars.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will be available to watch on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.