"Kid got no chill" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski discloses getting hilariously trolled by daughter for Islam Makhachev loss

Alexander Volkanovski squared off against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February 2023. 'The Great' gave the lightweight champion one of the toughest fights of his career but ultimately fell short on the judges' scorecards.

After Makhachev's next opponent, Charles Oliveira, was forced to withdraw from their UFC 294 rematch due to injury, Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days' notice. Makhachev, however, retained his title by knocking out the 35-year-old in the first round.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski revealed that his daughter has been making fun of him for the Makhachev losses. The Australian's daughter asked him what he would do if someone broke into their home, to which Volkanovski replied:

"When your door's open, I'm right there... No one's going to break in. It's all right, I'm right here, and I'm a world champion. Don't worry, I'll sort it out. She goes: 'What if it's Islam Makhachev?'"

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Volk kid got no chill''

Another fan wrote:

''I can see it now: Islam standing. Peering into your window with that semi confused look.''

Referring to their first fight, one fan wrote:

''Islam wouldn’t steal anything besides the first fight.''

Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time against emerging contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski explains how losing to Islam Makhachev helped him regain his focus

Alexander Volkanovski's 22-fight unbeaten streak was ended by Islam Makhachev in their first encounter, and in their rematch, he was knocked out in the first round.

During a recent interview with David Adesanya on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Volkanovski was asked if the knockout loss was easier to accept because he took the bout on short notice. 'The Great' admitted that he lacked discipline outside fight camp.

According to Volkanovski, the loss acted as a wake-up call and helped him regain his focus.

“I’m known for being a disciplined professional all year round, 24X7 and I just wasn’t at that time. So I was really disappointed and I was more upset with who I was than previous months leading into that. It made [processing the loss] a little bit easier because it snapped me out of it. I was drinking every day for about three to four weeks. That’s unheard of for me. I’ve never, ever done that.”

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4.20):