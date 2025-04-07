"Killer instinct in his eyes" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett shows off incredible physique and quick hands in training session

Paddy Pimblett's training session ahead of his UFC return has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While many expressed admiration for Pimblett's top shape, others backed him to prevail in his next MMA outing.

Pimblett is set to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314, taking place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Heading into fight week, Pimblett posted a clip of him hitting the pads on Instagram. The Brit, who usually gains a lot of weight outside fight camp, looked incredibly lean. He captioned the post, writing:

''Nice hitting some pads outside in the sun''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Man's in form. Killer instinct in his eyes''

Another one stated:

''After seeing what you did to Bobby Green, I think you have a great chance of beating Chandler. Tough chin. Weather the storm and you can get the victory''

Other fans wrote:

''Chandler's a dirty fighter. Be prepared for .. Anything if he gets desperate! u gotta K.O. Chandler.. Don't let it go to a decision!''

''I know that last time you started listening to your boxing coach more lid I could see it you've got the reach keep them at arms length until they get frustrated they either shoot or you do then it's over Green couldn't reach you so tried to shoot cause he no other option best of both worlds can't wait for the fight, Y.N.W.A!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Pimblett (22-3) is on an undefeated streak of six fights since making his successful promotional debut at UFC Vegas 36. In his last octagon outing at UFC 304, 'The Baddy' secured an opening-round submission win over King Green.

Paddy Pimblett shares final prediction for Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett will look to improve his UFC rankings with a potential win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this weekend.

Ahead of the matchup, Pimblett spoke to ESPN MMA and issued a stern warning to Chandler, saying:

''I think I’m gonna finish Mike in two [rounds]. As I say, I think I can end this fight anywhere. He loves lunging in with his punches, so I can see me catching him with a shot on the way in, putting him down. Or I can actually see me submitting him. I don’t see a way I lose, to be honest.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:06):

