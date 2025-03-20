"King of the battle" - Fans feel the sheer aura and confidence Rodtang Jitmuangnon displayed against Joseph Lasiri in Singapore

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has earned a reputation as one of the most ruthless strikers on the planet today, and testing his patience is never a wise move.

Ad

Unfortunately for Joseph Lasiri, that's exactly the mistake he made in the lead-up to his clash with the Thai superstar in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 4, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2022.

Lasiri, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at the time, tried to get under the skin of Rodtang during the pre-fight pageantry. However, that taunting only awakened the beast in 'The Iron Man', igniting both his fury and sense of urgency with his then-flyweight Muay Thai crown hanging in the balance.

Ad

Trending

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Throughout the five-round battle, Rodtang goaded Lasiri into a firefight while punishing his Moroccan-Italian foe with devastating offense.

After noticing that Laisiri was selecting his shoots and avoiding phonebook exchanges, Rodtang shifted gears in the second round to unload blistering combinations.

Rodtang sent Lasiri crashing to the canvas late in the fourth round, but the latter showed resilience and beat the count.

However, in the final frame, the Thai warrior turned up the intensity once more, dropping Lasiri once more before cruising to a clear-cut unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

Ad

Fans couldn't help but admire Rodtang's dominance in the comment section of the video embedded above:

Comments from Instagram

Rodtang battles Takeru at ONE 172

The combat sports world may see this side of Rodtang Jitmuangnon when he squares off with Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The Japanese sensation has long set his sights on a showdown with Rodtang, and the feeling has been mutual, with the now-former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion eagerly waiting his chance to trade blows.

ONE 172 is set to emanate live from the Saitama Super Arena, and it will be broadcast worldwide via pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.