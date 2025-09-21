Tabatha Ricci and Callum Walsh have taken their relationship to the next level by purchasing a farmhouse. The UFC strawweight and undefeated Irish super welterweight boxer have built a reputation as one of combat sports’ most loved couples.The pair took to Instagram to reveal the news and captioned the post:&quot;We just bought our dream farmhouse. We will be posting daily updates about the progress and new animals coming soon.&quot;Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fans commented on the post, with one fan writing:&quot;King and Queen.&quot;Meanwhile, others wrote:&quot;Huge congratulations, you guys.&quot;&quot;So happy for you two! Always putting love into everything you do! Cuties!&quot;&quot;Living the dream, brother.&quot;&quot;Too much, how I loved this place. God bless and protect always. Amen!&quot;&quot;Build your home style Irish home. Barn gym next for a camp. Top class.&quot;&quot;This is a huge deal. Congrats to you both.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Tabatha Ricci and Callum Walsh buying a new farmhouse. [Screenshots courtesy: @kingcallumwalsh on Instagram]How did Callum Walsh and Tabatha Ricci meet?Callum Walsh opened up on the JAXXON Podcast about how he met UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci. The meeting happened at a fight event when Walsh’s promoter took a photo of them together.Ricci later reached out asking about his next fight, sparking their first real conversation. Walsh admits he wasn’t thinking about anything romantic at the time and focused solely on his upcoming bout then.Their connection grew naturally after he won, leading to casual plans and more time together. Walsh recalls being immediately impressed by Ricci and jokingly acknowledges the chemistry between them. He said:&quot;We met at the fights. My promoter... They took a picture of us together... And then she texted me like, 'Oh, who are you fighting next?' She raised me up, man... I wasn't even thinking of nothing like that. I was just like off, like I forget. I was like, 'Oh, I was like, yeah, I'm fighting this day or whatever.' She was like, 'Oh, yeah. I'm going to come.'.. And then I won. And then right after, I was like, 'Oh, we're going to a club there or something, whatever.' But I wasn't thinking of it as nothing.&quot;