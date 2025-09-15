  • home icon
  • "Beyond proud" - Tabatha Ricci posts loving message after partner Callum Walsh's impressive win at Canelo vs. Crawford

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:37 GMT
Callum Walsh (left) and Tabatha Ricci (right) at UFC Vegas 96. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Surging UFC women's strawweight Tabatha Ricci is over the moon about her partner, Callum Walsh's win on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard.

In the co-main event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the undefeated Irish boxing standout took on Fernando Vargas Jr., the son of the legendary 'Ferocious' Fernando Vargas, a former world super middleweight champion.

Over 10 rounds, the 24-year-old had a field day with his then-unbeaten opponent. When the final score cards were read out, he scored 100-90 in one and 99-91 in the other two judges' cards.

Following the win, Ricci took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for Walsh:

"Sky is the limit for you! Beyond proud @kingcallumwlash. Love you."

Check out Tabatha Ricci's comments on Callum Walsh below:

Screenshots courtesy: @tabatha.ricci on Instagram
Walsh currently sits in the No.4 spot on the IBF and No.5 at the WBC super welterweight rankings. With Crawford's undisputed super-middleweight crowning and the shakeup that could create in his own division, 'King' could now very well be in the title mix.

Ricci, meanwhile, is 3-2 in her last five and was last seen in a second-round TKO win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Dubai.

With the strawweight division set for a major shake-up amid Zhang Weili's move up to 125 pounds and the upcoming Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba title fight, a few quality wins could catapult 'Baby Shark' to title contention.

Tabatha Ricci's partner, Callum Walsh, is "a bit disappointed" with the win

Tabatha Riccis' partner, Callum Walsh, seems to be a perfectionist. Even with a lopsided decision win against an undefeated fighter like Fernando Vargas Jr., 'King' feels his performance left a lot to be desired.

Reflecting on the opportunity to fight on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard during the post-fight press conference, the former WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion said:

"It's been amazing. I've been fighting since I was 6 years old.... For my grandmother to see me, my amateur coaches from Ireland to come over, and the people who have seen me since I was a kid to now see me fight co-main event Canelo-Crawford, it's an unbelievable experience... I do feel a bit disappointed because I wanted to be better, but at the end of the day, I beat an undefeated fighter, so I'm happy."
Ujwal Jain

