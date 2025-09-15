"Beyond proud" - Tabatha Ricci posts loving message after partner Callum Walsh's impressive win at Canelo vs. Crawford

Surging UFC women's strawweight Tabatha Ricci is over the moon about her partner, Callum Walsh's win on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard.

Ad

In the co-main event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the undefeated Irish boxing standout took on Fernando Vargas Jr., the son of the legendary 'Ferocious' Fernando Vargas, a former world super middleweight champion.

Over 10 rounds, the 24-year-old had a field day with his then-unbeaten opponent. When the final score cards were read out, he scored 100-90 in one and 99-91 in the other two judges' cards.

Following the win, Ricci took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for Walsh:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Sky is the limit for you! Beyond proud @kingcallumwlash. Love you."

Check out Tabatha Ricci's comments on Callum Walsh below:

Screenshots courtesy: @tabatha.ricci on Instagram

Walsh currently sits in the No.4 spot on the IBF and No.5 at the WBC super welterweight rankings. With Crawford's undisputed super-middleweight crowning and the shakeup that could create in his own division, 'King' could now very well be in the title mix.

Ad

Ricci, meanwhile, is 3-2 in her last five and was last seen in a second-round TKO win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Dubai.

With the strawweight division set for a major shake-up amid Zhang Weili's move up to 125 pounds and the upcoming Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba title fight, a few quality wins could catapult 'Baby Shark' to title contention.

Tabatha Ricci's partner, Callum Walsh, is "a bit disappointed" with the win

Tabatha Riccis' partner, Callum Walsh, seems to be a perfectionist. Even with a lopsided decision win against an undefeated fighter like Fernando Vargas Jr., 'King' feels his performance left a lot to be desired.

Ad

Reflecting on the opportunity to fight on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard during the post-fight press conference, the former WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion said:

"It's been amazing. I've been fighting since I was 6 years old.... For my grandmother to see me, my amateur coaches from Ireland to come over, and the people who have seen me since I was a kid to now see me fight co-main event Canelo-Crawford, it's an unbelievable experience... I do feel a bit disappointed because I wanted to be better, but at the end of the day, I beat an undefeated fighter, so I'm happy."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.