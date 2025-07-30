Kirill Grishenko still determined to capture the gold: "Everything I want and work toward is that ONE belt"

Belarusian standout Kirill Grishenko remains laser-focused on his world championship aspirations as he prepares for his upcoming clash with Ben Tynan, viewing the bout as another crucial step toward achieving his ultimate goal.The heavyweight contender understands that victory over the undefeated prospect could significantly boost his position in ONE Championship's competitive heavyweight MMA division, and he's ready to let it all out to register yet another pivotal win at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, August 1.&quot;Everything I want and work toward is that ONE belt. A win over Ben gets me closer to that goal,&quot; Kirill Grishenko told ONE Championship in an exclusive pre-fight interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe seasoned veteran's unwavering focus on championship gold demonstrates the kind of single-minded determination that has defined his pursuit of heavyweight supremacy throughout his promotional tenure.The Belarusian standout started his ONE Championship campaign with a second-round TKO of now-reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021.The 34-year-old martial artist then made it back-to-back victories to book a spot at the division's interim crown against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE: Bad Blood in February 2022. While he was game to create history for his nation, his world title aspirations were cut short as the Russian brawler knocked him out in the second round.Since then, he's nabbed two triumphs from three appearances—against Kang Ji Won and Mauro Cerilli—and another solid performance from him against the undefeated Canadian fighter at ONE Fight Night 35 could massively help his world title case. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKirill Grishenko seems to be locked in for ONE Fight Night 35 duelKirill Grishenko's acknowledgment that defeating Tynan would move him closer to his ultimate objective shows his understanding of how victories over elite opposition can accelerate his path to another shot at ONE gold.That aside, the M2G and MGC athlete's professional approach to building momentum through quality victories showcases the patient methodology required to navigate the tough heavyweight MMA landscape successfully.With his sights firmly set on ONE Championship gold, the Belarus fighter appears ready to prove that experience and determination can lead him to the biggest prize in MMA today.