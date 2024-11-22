"Kiss A**", "Over to the good side" - MMA X reacts as Jon Jones allegedly unfollows Kamala Harris after backlash from Donald Trump supporters

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions on Jon Jones' decision to unfollow Kamala Harris after his victory at UFC 309. Recently, in November, Jones showcased his support for President Donald Trump publically for the first time.

Jones's UFC 309 victory over Stipe Miocic marked his first successful title defense at heavyweight. 'Bones' looked sharp right from the initial seconds of the fight. He landed several jabs on his rival throughout the first round. But his body kicks had more effect on the former heavyweight champ, Miocic. Jones also celebrated his victory with a little arm-shimmying Trump dance before Donald Trump himself.

@acdmma_ recently tweeted a screenshot from Jones' Instagram account showcasing he had allegedly unfollowed Trump's 2024 US Presidential election' rival, Kamala Harris.

MMA fans came up with a plethora of expressions in the comments section. One such comment read:

"Kiss a** lmao"

Others penned:

"Can’t knock him for coming over to the good side"

"Jon voted for Trump"

"That's called the Trump effect"

Previously, several fans had called Jones out after he showcased his support for Trump with the Trump dance at UFC 309. Reportedly, he wasn't following Trump on social media despite celebrating his UFC 309 victory with the current US president.

Jon Jones doubles down on his Donald Trump endorsement

It seems as if Jon Jones stands with the Republicans in their measures to heal the nation from its worries. After his showcase of support from President Donald Trump with the Trump dance, Jones also shared a few words with the current POTUS.

However, the Rochester native backed Trump's views of development once more with one of his recent tweets. It showcased a snap from his conversation with Trump after his victory at UFC 309. But the snap was edited to make it look like Jones and Trump had a battle handshake while discussing their nation-building agenda.

The image Jones used was actually from the 1987 cult classic, Predator. It showcased Arnold Schwarzenegger and the late Carl Weathers's bulky arms in a battle handshake. Here's the entire scene from Predator.

