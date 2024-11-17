Jon Jones shares four word reaction to Joe Rogan's UFC 309 "Highlight of the night"

Joe Rogan recently revealed what he thought was the highlight of UFC 309, which delighted Jon Jones. 'Bones' expressed his appreciation with a four-word comment on one of Rogan's recent social media posts.

The UFC 309 main event added another feather to Jones's already decorated cap. The 37-year-old earned his first heavyweight title defense with a TKO victory over Stipe Miocic after claiming the strap in his previous fight at UFC 285.

Jones looked sharp right from the beginning of the UFC 309 main event, despite returning from a one-and-a-half-year hiatus. He stung Miocic with several shots throughout the fight. But Jones's body kicks proved to be his most lethal weapon. He hurt Miocic with quite a few of them in the first round. A spinning back-kick in the third round proved to be the final nail in Miocic's coffin.

Trending

However, for Rogan, the highlight of the night was after their fight ended. The 57-year-old uploaded an Instagram video of Jones' post-fight celebration with the famous 'Trump Dance' before President Donald Trump himself. Its caption read:

"Highlight of the night: @jonnybones with the KO victory followed by the Trump dance."

Jones reciprocated Rogan's appreciation for him with a wholesome comment on his post. 'Bones' penned:

"👍🏾Glad you liked it"

Jon Jones's comment on Joe Rogan's Instagram post. [Screenshot Courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Jon Jones is a fan of Joe Rogan's martial arts skills

Joe Rogan often gives a shout-out to Jon Jones's incredible in-octagon skills. The podcaster hasn't shied away from portraying Jones as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the UFC even before President Donald Trump.

Jones has also been pretty generous towards Rogan to date. He takes notice of Rogan's appreciation for him and wears them as a badge of honor. Recently, 'Bones' expressed his appreciation for Rogan's martial arts skills, along with backing him in a hypothetical fight against a shocking rival.

Jones received a question about who he thought would win an MMA fight between Dana White and Joe Rogan in a recent interview with Broadcast Boys. Quite expected, he chose Rogan, but his reply also indicated that he takes Rogan's martial arts skills in high regard.

"Joe Rogan for sure. Joe's a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I believe he also did some kickboxing growing up. Have you seen his videos?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback