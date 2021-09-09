"Knees can be fixed, eyes can't" - Dan Hardy says oblique kicks not the problem, slams UFC glove design

Dan Hardy has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy around oblique kicks.

'The Outlaw' uploaded a post on Twitter saying he believes there are bigger issues that need to be addressed. One such issue is the UFC gloves which, in their current state, can cause serious damage to a fighter's eyes:

"Everyone arguing for oblique kicks to be banned should have that same energy trying to get the UFC gloves fixed. Knees can be fixed, eyes can’t, and that’s a problem that isn’t being solved because of money, greed and control," wrote Dan Hardy.

Everyone arguing for oblique kicks to be banned should have that same energy trying to get the UFC gloves fixed.



Knees can be fixed, eyes can’t, and that’s a problem that isn’t being solved because of money, greed, and control. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 9, 2021

The controversy around the use of oblique kicks has been going around for a while with many fighters like Stephen Thompson advocating for a ban on the move.

Ahhh that technique should be banned that’s career changing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

The issue picked up steam once again at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till. Khalil Rountree used the controversial move to earn a first-round TKO victory over Modestas Bukauskas.

Interestingly, Bukauskas took to social media to state that he had no objection to the move being used in the octagon:

Dan Hardy slams Tyron Woodley for his underwhelming performance against Jake Paul

Dan Hardy has not minced words on how he feels about Tyron Woodley's performance in his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Speaking to Submission Radio, the MMA analyst and former UFC fighter stated that he was annoyed by Woodley's performance:

"I think Tyron Woodley was being himself, how many [MMA] have the fans been booing in the third, fourth and fifth round. He hangs back, he waits because he's got 10 punches in his pocket and if he throws anymore than that, he's blowing out of his ar*e. That's the reality of it, he was always gonna be gun shy because he's more afraid of getting tired and getting embarrassed by a YouTuber. That was exactly what I expected to happen, and the reason I'm annoyed by it is because he validates exactly what I thought was gonna happen, and I expected more from him."

You can listen to the full Dan Hardy interview below:

Also Read

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham