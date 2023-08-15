"Knock, knock …" - Elon Musk claims he showed up at Mark Zuckerberg's house to have a final word on proposed billionaire fight

It seems Elon Musk recently took a drive down to Mark Zuckerberg's house to discuss a potential cage match between them.

The two tech moguls have been going back and forth on social media after their highly anticipated MMA fight hit a snag during its development phase. After engaging in some light banter in June, the two industry rivals seemingly agreed to a cage fight.

While the UFC was a frontrunner to organize this spectacle, Elon Musk dismissed the idea last week and called for their fight to be live-streamed via Twitter and Threads. However, Mark Zuckerberg fired back and claimed only major promotions like the UFC could arrange a fight card worth watching.

In his social media post, the Meta Platforms CEO claimed that Musk wasn't keen on fixing a fight date. The Tesla CEO recently fired back via a series of tweets claiming he tried to make a house call to talk with Zuckerberg. He wrote:

"For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd's house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck, my [tongue out emoji], actually answers the door, the fight is on!"

Elon Musk then claimed he's accepted Mark Zuckerberg's challenge and tweeted:

"Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door."

He followed up with a joke:

"Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags."

Elon Musk shares screenshots of a heated conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over cage match

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seemingly can't get on the same page. The Tesla CEO recently shared screenshots of his conversation with the Meta Platforms CEO regarding a potential MMA fight.

Their less-than-pleasant conversation indicated that while both are keen on throwing hands, the finer details remain undecided. The texts showed Musk asking for a practice bout at Zuckerberg's house. However, the Meta Platforms CEO questioned Musk's seriousness about fighting and wrote back:

"If you want to a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete. I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

Musk responded by sarcastically expressing confidence about him overpowering Mark Zuckerberg in the cage. He wrote back:

"I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let's fight in your Octagon. I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

