"Knock out, get out" - Charles Oliveira is excited to share UFC 300 card with his Brazilian friend Alex Pereira

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 on April 13. The historic card will be headlined by Oliveira's friend and fellow Brazilian, light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'do Bronx' previewed his fight with Tsarukyan, and spoke on how excited he is to compete on the same card as 'Poatan'. His words, when translated by his interpretor, were:

"There's so many Brazilians on this, and for us to actually be in that event, both of us be in the event at the same time, very happy for 'Poatan' to be in the main event. Yeah, let's make it happen, knock out, get out."

In the main event, Pereira will attempt to make the first defence of his light heavyweight strap, as he welcomes former champion Jamahal Hill back to the octagon.

Hill, who previously held the belt, vacated due to injury, Pereira then beat Jiri Prochazka for the vacant strap. Now, the two will square off to see who the best light heavyweight in the UFC is.

Oliveira, on the other hand, will be taking on the surging Arman Tsarukyan in what is expected to serve as a number one contender's fight at 155 pounds. The UFC brass has said that the winner of the Oliveira-Tsarukyan bout will be next in line for a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight title.

With that in mind, both Brazilians have the chance to win big at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira reacts to UFC 298 main event

Prior to the UFC 298 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, it was clear that 'do Bronx' was excited for the fight. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Volk x Topuria gonna be a war #UFC298"

Many expected a closely contested bout, but Topuria shocked the world when he knocked Volkanovski out cold with one punch in the second round. In doing so, Topuria became the new champion at 145 pounds.

Charles Oliveira reacted to Topuria's triumphant performance on X, saying:

"Wow El Matador #UFC298"

