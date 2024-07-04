"Knockout incoming" - Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane promises a knockout finish over countryman Boucher Ketchup

Although the upcoming heavyweight kickboxing match between Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane and Boucher Ketchup was very short notice, the anticipation and excitement are now at an all-time high.

Kane recently took to Instagram his thoughts on the upcoming clash with fellow Senegalese and promised an all-out action for fans. Furthermore, he vowed to send Ketchup to the shadow realm and raise his hand as the victory.

Reug Reug captioned his post with:

"I heard all that smack talk a fully deployed and ready for chaos 💥 in 🇹🇭 this Saturday knockout incoming stay tuned !!! Don't blink cos you might miss it 🥊 and next stop 📍 Atlanta 🇺🇸 November afterwards to humble and expose that FAKE CHAMP @onechampionship"

This will be Kane's first kickboxing action in ONE Championship because all six of his previous bouts were contested under an MMA ruleset. He recorded a solid record of five wins and one loss in those six matches to earn his status as a top contender in the division.

Oumar Kane wants to gain more momentum ahead of his world title fight in November

Kane is not only fighting to silence all the smack talk that Ketchup has blurted out during the buildup of their gigantic match this weekend, but he also wants to gain more momentum ahead of his first world title opportunity in November.

A win for the 971 MMA and Black Panther Sports representative would extend his current win streak to four and will be a big boost of confidence for his championship showdown with three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169: Atlanta, where Kane challenges him for the ONE heavyweight MMA crown.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

