“Ko’d unconscious and caught on steroids” - Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev being crowned as new UFC pound-for-pound king

Conor McGregor reacted to Islam Makhachev's rise to the top of the UFC pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.

Following his successful title defense in UFC 294, where he achieved a first-round knockout via a head kick against Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev initially maintained the second position in the P4P rankings. However, he has recently ascended to the No. 1 spot in the latest UFC men's P4P rankings, surpassing Jon Jones.

This change in ranking was prompted by the heavyweight champion's withdrawal from his scheduled main event against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, due to a torn pectoral tendon injury that 'Bones' had sustained in preparation for the fight.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, conveyed his accolades to his client for his accomplishment and didn't miss the opportunity to take jabs at Conor McGregor, all while sharing a photo featuring both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Check out Abdelaziz's posts below:

Seemingly displeased with the newly updated rankings, 'The Notorious' took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo from Islam Makhachev's second UFC fight, which saw the Russian experience a first-round knockout defeat against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

Additionally, the Irishman also posted a screenshot of the news report from 2016 when Makhachev received a suspension for using the prohibited substance meldonium. Along with the photos, Conor McGregor wrote:

"Ko’d unconscious and caught on steroids. MMA’s current p4p no1. What a sport 😂"

Check out the post below (now deleted):

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on X

How the MMA community is responding to Islam Makhachev's P4P domination?

Fans responded to Islam Makhachev's ascent to the top of the P4P rankings with a diverse range of reactions. While certain fans extended their congratulations to the lightweight champion, others raised questions regarding the rankings.

One fan wrote:

"Well Deserved!!!!"

Another wrote:

"After his cry Statements"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I don’t understand the hype about him"

"He had almost no flaw in his game and i think he’ll be better than Khabib"

"Over Edwards, Jones and Sean? That’s crazy…"

"@JonnyBones never got knocked out"

"Bro had to beg for months hope he enjoys it lmaoo"

"Only got moved there because of Jon being injured and not fighting for a while."

"Where’s Adriano Martins when we need him ??🤦‍♂️"

"Why is this well deserved? Who did he beat? Volk who is the weight below and Charles. That’s it. So three wins gets you the title ok"

Credits: @espnmma on X