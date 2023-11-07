UFC Rankings update: Islam Makhachev crowned new pound-for-pound king, Jailton Almeida climbs up heavyweight ladder

The recent update in the UFC rankings has provided the MMA world with several interesting changes. After dominating the lightweight division for a long time, UFC champion Islam Makhachev has finally scored the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones, meanwhile, has dropped down a spot to No.2 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Apart from that, Jiri Prochazka and Kamaru Usman exchanged spots and are currently ranked at the No.13 and No.14 positions, respectively, in the pound-for-pound list.

Things also got shuffled in the UFC's heavyweight division. Jailton Almeida, who recently scored a dominant decision victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo, moved up two spots in the UFC rankings to secure No.7.

As a result, both Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa moved down a spot and are currently ranked at No.8 and No.9, respectively.

Elsewhere, Marcin Tybura jumped up a spot to No.10 and Rodrigo Nascimento, who defeated Don'Tale Mayes this past weekend, entered the heavyweight rankings at No.15

Some other noticeable changes in the UFC rankings include Khamzat Chimaev moving up one spot to the No.8 position in the middleweight rankings. Vicente Luque and Sean Brady also exchanged spots in the welterweight rankings and are currently sitting at No.8 and No.9 positions, respectively.

Islam Makhachev's manager reacts to the Dagestani becoming the pound-for-pound king in the UFC rankings

Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz took to social media to congratulate the Dagestani on securing the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

In a post on X, Abdelaziz also highlighted Makhachev's recent achievements, including a spectacular 13-fight ongoing win streak:

"Congratulations to my brother Islam Makhachev 13 fight win streak, finished 5 of his last 6 fights."

It is no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Irish superstar Conor McGregor are not on the friendliest of terms. The two are always at loggerheads and rarely miss a chance to insult each other on social media.

Abdelaziz also used the news of Makhachev becoming the pound-for-pound king as an opportunity to take a dig at Irish superstar Conor McGregor. The MMA manager posted a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov alongside Makhachev with the caption:

"Conor McGregor, hey crackhead how do you like this," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

