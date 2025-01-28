KO machine Suriyanlek thrilled to deliver big-time at magical ONE 170: “I’m very happy to be part of this event”

Veteran Thai fighter Suriyanlek Por Yenying basked in competing at his first ONE Championship numbered event last week and was proud to have delivered big time with an impressive come-from-behind TKO win over Thant Zin of Myanmar in their catchweight Muay Thai joust.

The 28-year-old Bravery Gym/Por Yenying standout, a staple in the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series, bucked early struggles against Thant Zin, who targeted his lead leg with heavy low kicks that effectively stymied his thrust in the opening round and early in the second frame.

Suriyanlek raised to the challenge thereafter. He connected on a crisp left hook for a first knockdown that rattled his opponent. A second knockdown came moments later after he landed a powerful overhand right. It all came to an end when a well-placed straight punch scored a third and final knockdown at the 2:09 mark for the TKO win.

Trending

The triumphant fighter shared his thoughts on competing at ONE 170 in a post-fight interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m delighted to see so much people in the crowd. I’m very happy to be part of this event."

Check out what he had to say below:

The win was a bounce-back for Suriyanlek, taking his overall professional record to 82-28 and leaving him 7-3 in ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available on watch.ONEFC.com

Suriyanlek misses out on performance bonus

Suriyanlek Por Yenying's scintillating come-from-behind TKO win at ONE 170 could have easily won him a $50,000 performance bonus. Unfortunately, for missing weight, he was left ineligible to be given an incentive and had to forfeit 20 percent of his purse to opponent Thant Zin.

Initially to be played at flyweight, the contest was restructured to a catchweight at 137.25 pounds after the Thai fighter missed weight during the weighs-in.

Despite missing out on the opportunity to earn a performance bonus, Suriyanlek was still grateful to have been able to showcase his skills in front of a wider audience.

Meanwhile, four athletes were given $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 170, namely Sinsamut Klinmee, Nabil Anane, Fabricio Andrade and Tawanchai PK Saenchai for their respective KO victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.