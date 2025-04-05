Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill: Live round-by-round updates

The Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight championship clash set as the co-main event of the Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer card.
At first glance, Mazoudier isn't much to look at due to his record. He has a shaky 12-4-1 record, and just five stoppages. Meanwhile, his opponent, Hill, is a year younger and has a far more impressive 7-1 record with three stoppages. However, Mazoudier has more experienced against higher-level boxers than Hill.
With the added motivation of fighting for the vacant Australian super welterweight title, he will be determined to emerge as the victor after the card comes to a close. In fact, he is expected to, with the oddsmakers at BetUS listing him as a -250 favorite, while Hill is a +200 underdog.
However, the latter's chances ought not to be discounted. The card is scheduled for a 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) start time. However, the Mazoudier vs. Hill bout is estimated to start at around 11:40 PM E.T. / 8:40 PM P.T. / 2:40 PM A.E.D.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super welterweight title fight.
Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: