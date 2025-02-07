Kongthoranee aims for shot at vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt with win over Nong-O

Kongthoranee hopes to fight for ONE Championship gold with a win against Nong-O later this week. In late 2024, Rodtang vacated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his defense against Jacob Smith.

'The Iron Man' later defeated Smith, who was eligible to win the strap, leaving the division without a champion. On Friday, February 7, top flyweight contender Kongthoranee will face former bantamweight world champion Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Kongthoranee, and Nong-O could secure a spot in the vacant flyweight Muay Thai title fight with an impressive performance.

During an interview with the Bangkok Post, Kongthoranee had this to say about potentially earning a title shot by defeating Nong-O:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m not exactly sure who I would face after Nong-O, but I’m hoping for the vacant belt."

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O will serve as the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 28.

Kongthoranee is coming off consecutive unanimous decision wins against Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex. Meanwhile, Nong-O last fought in September 2024, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Kiamran Nabati.

ONE Fight Night 28, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai is scheduled to defend his strawweight Muay Thai strap against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Watch Kongthoranee's entire interview with the Bangkok Post below:

Who could Kongthoranee potentially face for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title?

On March 23, Rodtang will face Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a non-title flyweight kickboxing in the ONE 172 main event.

'The Iron Man' and Takeru are expected to showcase an action-packed war, which could leave both fighters sidelined for several months.

Therefore, Rodtang might not be available to fight in the inevitable ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Potential opponents for the winner of Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O include two-sport world champion Superlek or number three-ranked Elias Mahmoudi.

Regardless of the ONE 172 result, Chatri Sityodtong and promotion officials will likely wait until Rodtang is ready to fight for the flyweight Muay Thai throne he vacated last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.