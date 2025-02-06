Muay Thai icon Nong-O says he has plenty left in the tank despite his 40s fast approaching: “Age is not important”

Nong-O Hama still feels like he has plenty of fights left in him.

The 38-year-old Thai legend has seen his fair share of struggles in recent years, coming up short in three of his last four fights, including a pair of brutal knockout losses against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

However, despite his setbacks and staring down the barrel of turning 40, the former ONE world champion believes he's still got plenty of fight left.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Nong-O said:

"With me being in my late 30s, I feel that it’s important to show the younger generations, the people at the gym who look up to me, that age is not important. It’s more about how you focus on your training, how you take care of yourself. It’s more of that."

Nong-O will look to climb back into the win column this Friday night when he steps back inside the ring for a clash with one of ONE's most exciting prospects.

Nong-O Hama looks to climb back into the win column against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video will see Nong-O go toe-to-toe with Thai sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Since making his promotional debut in February 2023, Kongthoranee has put together a solid 10-2 run under the ONE banner, including knockouts against Gingsanglek and Parsa Aminipour.

Despite all his success, Nong-O has been unimpressed with what he's seen out of the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion. Speaking to the promotion, Nong-O said:

"I'm not impressed with his development because he is still young. He can develop quickly If he has the right trainer and the right training program."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

