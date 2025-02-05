Nong-O "not impressed" by Kongthoranee’s raw Muay Thai arsenal: “He can develop quickly if he has the right trainer”

Thus far, former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama is not impressed with what he's seen out of his next opponent.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Feb. 7, the Evolve MMA megastar will square off with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle as part of a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of their intriguing matchup inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the 38-year-old was very candid about his thoughts on Kongthoranee's skill set:

"I'm not impressed with his development because he is still young," Nong-O said. "He can develop quickly If he has the right trainer and the right training program."

While Kongthoranee's skills may not have earned Nong-O's respect just yet, there's no denying that the young Thai has impressed fight fans on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Thus far, he's 10-2 in his ONE run and rides into ONE Fight Night 28 with back-to-back wins over Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee will be a battle of experience vs. youth at ONE Fight Night 28

As for Nong-O, the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has lost three of his last four inside the Circle, including knockout losses against reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty and top-five ranked contender Nico Carrillo.

He did climb back into the win column at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April, securing a unanimous decision win over Kulabdam, but his success was short-lived.

ONE Friday Fights 81 in September saw the living legend fall again, this time to undefeated Russian standout Kiamrian Nabati.

With nearly 245 more career fights than Kongthoranee, there's no denying that he will have a massive experience advantage at ONE Fight Night 28.

But that also means he's 10 years older than his opponent, putting youth on the side of the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion.

Which will be a bigger factor this Friday night—experience or youth?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

