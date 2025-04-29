Kongthoranee offers straightforward advice to people who are looking to get a tattoo: “Think carefully”

Hard-hitting Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is proud of all the tattoos on his body, which he said are representative who is his not only as a fighter but also as an individual. However, he advised that one should be sure of what to have so as not to regret it after.

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship as he shared different facets of his martial arts journey, including getting inked as a form of expression.

Kongthoranee said:

"Think carefully because once you get a tattoo, you can't remove it. It will stay with you for good."

Just as he takes pride in all of his tattoos, Kongthoranee is also proud of what he has done in his Muay Thai career, including what has been an impressive run in ONE Championship, where he has won 11 of his 13 matches to date.

The Team Sor Sommai standout has won his last three matches, fortifying his standing in the top five contenders in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

Kongthoranee makes short turnaround with rematch with Nong-O

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee makes a short turnaround when he returns to action on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31. He will go up against Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a rematch of their flyweight Muay Thai encounter last February.

The redo is the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with Kongthoranee gunning for a clear-cut victory after claiming the first match over Nong-O by split decision.

He spoke about his goal in an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up, saying:

“I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear.”

In their first encounter, the two fighters went all out and had an engaging back and forth. Kongthoranee, however, did just enough in the third and final round to slip past with a razor-thin decision victory.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live on U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

