“You get to train with different people” - Kongthoranee appreciates the opportunity to train at PK Saenchai ahead of Nong-O rematch

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai said that to better prepare for his scheduled rematch with Nong-O Hama next month, he saw it fit to train in another gym. He chose PK Saenchai Muaythaigym, which is home to a number of champions and top fighters in ONE Championship.

He shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his redo against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee relayed that at PK Saenchai he had the opportunity to train and learn from a number of people to shore up his game, saying:

"Training at PK is great because there are so many people there. So you have got a lot of people. You get to train with different people, because there are so many people at the gym."

Among those that Kongthoranee had the chance to train with at PK Saenchai was ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Prajanchai and the gym's owner Sia Kaek.

At ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee is looking to make it back-to-back wins over Nong-O, who he defeated by split decision in their first encounter back in February in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee shoots for definitive win over Nong-O in rematch

In further shoring up his game. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has his sights set on a definitive victory over Nong-O Hama in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31.

While he was convinced that he did enough to earn the split division victory in their first encounter in February, some people still believed that the outcome should have gone the other way around.

It is something he looks to put to bed when he runs it back with Nong-O, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

“I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear.”

Apart from erasing all the doubts cast on his victory last time around against Nong-O, No. 3 flyweight contender Kongthoranee is out to get a clear victory at ONE Fight Night 31 to solidify his standing in the division and earn a shot at the currently vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt next.

