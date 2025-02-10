  • home icon
Kongthoranee says he'll reach a new level in hopes of securing a potential Superlek rematch: "I will train very hard"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 10, 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (left) and Superlek (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (left) and Superlek (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Following his massive win over Nong-O Hama during their flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday evening, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has revealed his next target when he returns to the ring.

In his post-event conference interview, Kongthoranee was asked if he wanted to have a second meeting with reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. He responded by saying that he would prepare well for it to change the outcome of their first fight:

"Well, I know for sure that I will train very hard so that I can successfully have a win in the rematch."
'The Kicking Machine' dealt Kongthoranee with a unanimous decision loss during their first bout in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68. This was also his second loss under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Since this setback, the 28-year-old athlete went on a three-fight win streak, beating Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and most recently, Nong-O to break into the top five rankings of the weight class and sit in the number four spot.

Kongthoranee vows to be ready for any opponent that ONE Championship would put in front of him

Although he has hinted at his desire to run it back with Superlek, the Sor Sommai-affiliated athlete is now giving ONE Championship the full liberty to choose his next opponent inside the ring.

According to Kongthoranee, he'll just stay locked in so that when the promotion calls his number, he should be ready to face anyone.

The Thai star shared this during the post-event press conference by saying:

"I will leave it up to ONE Championship because I am ready for anyone."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 via the free event replay.

