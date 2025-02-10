"Great fight for both athletes" - Fans loving the technical brilliance between Kongthoranee and Thai legend Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai took centerstage at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7, when he welcomed former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama to the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Like his June 2024 matchup with two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9, the Sor Sommai product had too much respect for Nong-O to unleash his vicious combos early on. This reverence allowed the legendary striker to make the fight initially uncomfortable for the 28-year-old.

Kongthoranee eventually shook it off and had an epic exchange with Nong-O midway through round two that ultimately turned the tide in his favor to win via split decision.

Check out their tradeoff below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans commended both fighters for putting on a thrilling battle from start to finish in the comments section, writing:

"@nongogaiyanghadao looks really good in this weight class. Round 2 was lit! Great fight for both athletes! 🔥"

"What a fight between a master and a very good student🔥🔥"

"We need 5 round of this."

"This was a really close and good fight. 🙌"

"Massive congratulations to both Nong O and Kongthoranee for their incredible performances! It's amazing to see the younger generation step up and give their all, and Nong O truly displayed some exceptional skill. Well-deserved respect to both fighters for their hard work and dedication. What a spectacular showdown! 👏👏"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 28 on demand.

Kongthoranee doubles down on hopes of fighting for flyweight Muay Thai gold

Before his showdown with Nong-O inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kongthoranee staked his claim to fight for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship should he win at ONE Fight Night 28.

He told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:

"It's up to ONE Championship, but if you ask me, I think there should be a chance."

Watch the full interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.