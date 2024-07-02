"There's no word such as easy" - Superlek admits fight against Kongthoranee was far from being a walk in the park

Superlek shut down the opinions of his fight against Kongthoranee being easy.

On June 28, ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Friday Fights 68. In the co-main event, Superlek extended his undefeated promotional Muay Thai record to 10-0 by defeating Kongthoranee by unanimous decision.

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 68, many fans predicted 'The Kicking Machine' would run through Kongthoranee, as the former defeated Rodtang and Takeru Segawa in previous fights. With that said, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was tested by the former 2x Rajadmnern Stadium Muay Thai king.

During a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda, Superlek voiced his respect for Kongthoranee by saying:

"Yes, it was not easy at all. A lot of people were saying this would be an easy fight, but it was not. There's no word such as easy."

ONE Friday Fights 68 featured a seven-fight pay-per-view main card. Last Friday's event featuring 'The Kicking Machine' vs Kongthoranee can be rewatched by North American and Canadian viewers who purchased the pay-per-view.

Watch Superlek's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

Superlek switches attention to upcoming massive opportunity against Jonathan Haggerty

Following his win against Kongthoranee, Superlek won't have much time to celebrate, as he must prepare for his next fight. On September 6, 'The Kicking Machine' looks to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Haggerty vs Superlek is a staple for the promotion's return to North America at ONE 168: Denver. Heading into the highly-anticipated event, 'The General' looks to extend his legacy following his impressive three-fight run featuring knockout wins against Nong-O, Fabricio Andrade (kickboxing), and Felipe Lobo.

Meanwhile, 'The Kicking Machine' is also riding momentum after his three-fight run featuring wins against Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), and Kongthoranee.

ONE 168: Denver will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the September 6 event featuring several world title fights can be found here.

