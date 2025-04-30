Kongthoranee says son is his "biggest motivation" ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 return: "He's my happiness"

Current number three-rated ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is thriving in both his professional career and personal life, and balances it very well.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee was asked about the life of being a fighter and a father. He said that his son is his biggest inspiration and how he restores his energy once it is drained during training:

"My son is probably the biggest motivation, and also, like, just the place for me to feel happy, he's my happiness, basically. So like, when I get exhausted, I get tired, I call my family, I call him to just get that power back, get that strength back."

Now, the 28-year-old Thai sensation is ready to face former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a much-awaited flyweight rematch on May 2 for the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of their home fans at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee identifies the difference-maker in his first meeting with Nong-O that led him to victory

In another pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Sor Sommai-affiliated athlete reflected on his first meeting with Nong-O and said that his leg kicks became his key to victory, especially in the third and final round, to sway the judges in giving him the victory.

Kongthoranee even admitted that he lost the second round to the Thai icon before taking the lead back in the final salvo, as he explained:

"This was a very close fight. In round 1, I'm in the lead, but in round 2 he scored more. In round 3, our score was on par, but thanks to my legs hitting the target cleanly, I got the win."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

