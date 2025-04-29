Kongthoranee eyes a more decisive ending to Nong-O rematch at ONE Fight Night 31: "It will definitely be different"

Thai striker Kongthoranee Sor Sommai steps into his flyweight Muay Thai rematch inside the Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, not only carrying momentum from his split decision win over Nong-O Hama, but he's equipped with a burning desire to leave no doubts in their redo.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion and No. 3-ranked divisional contender is fired up to deliver a more definitive statement after many argued that he didn't fully deserve his win over the Evolve MMA representative in their first meeting:

"In this fight, I will prove that it will definitely be different from the last fight," Kongthoranee confidently told ONE Championship when asked what he hopes to achieve in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

The Sor Sommai warrior eked out a split decision win over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion inside the same venue at ONE Fight Night 28 in February this year.

As much as that triumph established him as a legitimate talent in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai bracket, it also left room for debate – a situation he clearly intends to rectify.

Should he walk the talk, fight fans can expect no less than all-out war when Kongthoranee trades leather with Nong-O for the second time in less than three months inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee happy to stay patient in world title bid

As the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, Kongthoranee knows another big win over Nong-O Hama will bring him closer to the vacant divisional gold.

However, the 28-year-old 'Art of Eight Limbs' specialist is in no rush to close in on that dream, admitting that he'd rather let ONE Championship decide his next assignment:

"If I win this fight, whether I deserve it or not, depends on Boss Chatri [Sityodtong]. I just do my best and that's all," he told ONE Championship.

