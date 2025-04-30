Kongthoranee studied Nong-O's recent knockout losses to prepare for sequel: "A game plan to beat him"

The last time they met, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai edged Nong-O Hama by split decision. The Sor Sommai affiliate doesn't want the same ending this time around, though.

In a matter of days, the two striking maestros renew their rivalry in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup that serves as the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The former is out to put the lid on any remarks about his first victory over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion being a fluke. Whether it's a knockout or not, Kongthoranee is determined to leave no doubt if he gets his hand raised on May 2.

Eager to equip himself with a better game plan, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion revisited Nong-O's back-to-back knockout losses against the United Kingdom's finest, Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

"Yes, I studied both those fights, and I've prepared a game plan to beat him," the No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

Nong-O dropped his world title to Haggerty via first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 9. Eight months later, the 38-year-old legend was put to sleep by Nico Carrillo's destructive arsenal in round two.

Whether or not he can find the right formula to overcome Nong-O is still anyone's guess, however.

But based on what he's showcased on the global stage so far and his first win over the Muay Thai legend, he definitely has what it takes to pull a 2-0 lead in their rivalry when they tango in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Nong-O reveals blueprint to get one back vs Kongthoranee

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O analyzed his chances against Kongthoranee in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

Per the 38-year-old fighting out of Evolve MMA, his sturdy defense and knockout power will be his keys to victory.

He shared:

"To fight with him, I have to focus on heavy blows and defending myself well. Don't trade with him. If I block well enough, he can't do anything to me."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

