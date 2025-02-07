Kongthoranee wants shot at vacant flyweight gold if he beats Nong-O: "There should be a chance"

Current number four-rated flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai says that ONE Championship should give him an opportunity to fight for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title if he gets past Nong-O on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, Kongthoranee claims that the world's largest martial arts organization should even consider this match because of how massive Nong-O's name is, as he stated:

"It's up to ONE Championship, but if you ask me, I think there should be a chance."

Watch Kongthoranee's full interview here:

Apart from a victory over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the 28-year-old striking maestro holds an impressive record of 10 wins and two losses.

Kongthoranee's pile of wins include notable names like Sherzod Kabutov, Taiki Naito, Tagir Khalilov, and Nakrob Fairtex. Meanwhile, his two losses were courtesy of Petsukumvit Boi Banga and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Kongthoranee stoked to face a legendary fighter like Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28

The Sor Sommai representative is more than happy to have the chance to face Nong-O, whom he identified as a legend, given his stacked resume.

Kongthoranee revealed this in his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"When I found out I was going to fight Nong-O, a former world champion, I was excited because I didn't expect to face him. Before, he was in the bantamweight division. But when he moved down to flyweight, I was so happy to have the chance to fight with a legend."

The thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

