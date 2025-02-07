“Chance to fight with a legend” - Kongthoranee honored to share the Lumpinee ring with Muay Thai royalty Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is looking forward to touching gloves with Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama this week in Thailand. It is something he said he never thought would happen considering the veteran warrior long competed in bantamweight.

The two are pitted against each other in a flyweight joust at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Braboza on Feb. 8. It will serve as the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest will also mark the flyweight debut of Nong-O in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Kongthoranee spoke about facing off with a legend like Nong-O, saying:

“When I found out I was going to fight Nong-O, a former world champion, I was excited because I didn’t expect to face him. Before, he was in the bantamweight division. But when he moved down to flyweight, I was so happy to have the chance to fight with a legend."

At ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee is looking to extend his two-fight winning streak and strengthen his push for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Nong-O, meanwhile, is making his ONE debut in the 135-pound division after a great run at bantamweight, where he became the world champion and had seven successful title defenses.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee drawing inspiration from Nabil Anane ahead of showdown against Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is drawing inspiration from the recent success of Nabil Anane as he girds for his showdown against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28.

He shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship, pointing out how Nabil claiming the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title further lit up the fire in him to succeed in his scheduled match and make a go at the flyweight title afterward.

The Thai fighter said:

"Having the flyweight title vacated was a big motivation for me. I want to park in this empty parking lot, especially after I saw Nabil win the interim belt. I was happy for him and want to do the same."

Anane added his name to the roster of ONE world champions by claiming the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title with an impressive first-round TKO win over erstwhile streaking Nico Carrillo of Scotland at ONE 170 last month. He is now preparing for a unification match against reigning divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March.

