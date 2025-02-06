“He is a good fighter” - Nong-O shares what he must watch out for the most against tactical opponent Kongthoranee

Nong-O explained his mindset when offered a fight against Kongthoranee.

Between April 2018 and January 2023, Nong-O made history in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, establishing a 10-0 promotional record and becoming an 8x world champion.

Since then, the Thai superstar has lost three of his last four fights, including two inside the distance. The 38-year-old now looks to make an impact in a new division by moving down to flyweight.

On Friday, February 8, Nong-O will face top flyweight contender Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28. During an interview with ONE, the Thai legend had this to say about his upcoming opponent:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When ONE made an offer to fight Kongthoranee, I thought he is a good fighter. He is a southpaw fighter who can strike sharp and has good timing."

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O is one of several intriguing matchups taking place at ONE Fight Night 28. In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai looks to extend his world-class run with a strawweight Muay Thai title defense against top UK contender Ellis Badr Barboza.

Friday's event goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 28 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O could secure spot in ONE flyweight vacant world title fight

In November 2024, Rodtang missed weight for his flyweight Muay Thai word title defense against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' later defeated Smith by unanimous decision, leaving the division's throne without a champion.

Rodtang's focus has shifted to a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 main event on March 23.

Therefore, ONE Championship must decide to wait for Rodtang or book a vacant title fight with two other flyweight Muay Thai contenders.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee and Nong-O have a massive opportunity to prove they deserve to fight for the vacant gold. Nong-O would be a frontrunner for the matchup with a win against Kongthoranee because of his legendary resume.

Meanwhile, Kongthronee has separated himself in the flyweight Muay Thai division with recent unanimous decision wins against Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.