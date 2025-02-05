“Losing weight is not difficult” - Former bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nong-O shares what made his flyweight transition seamless

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama said the decision to slide to flyweight at this stage of his illustrious career makes sense, seeing how losing weight is not an issue for him.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his debut in the 135-pound weight class at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand saying:

“For me, losing weight is not difficult. I already have a nutritionist to help me. For food, my wife will take care of it for me. So, it's easy because we know what we're eating. I don't even touch sweets or fried food. But I miss it so much.”

Nong-O will make his flyweight debut against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in an all-Thai clash, which serves as the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 28.

The match will see Nong-O change lanes after long competing in bantamweight, where he became ONE world champion in 2019 and successfully defended his belt seven times.

Out to clip him in his flyweight debut is Kongthoranee, a fixture in the division and has had a lot of success in it, winning 10 of 12 matches to date under ONE Championship.

Nong-O not being too overconfident in shift to flyweight

While he is confident of making flyweight in his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 28, Nong-O Hama made sure he made the necessary steps to keep his weight in check and not shoot past the limit.

He started preparing early for his move to flyweight, knowing that cutting weight for competition was something new to him and that he had to be ready to be in the best possible shape against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Nong-O told ONE Championship in the same interview:

“Actually, I've been preparing for this fight for about three months. Because I knew that I would lose weight, I tried to control my diet and tried to train so that my body could fight properly in this weight.”

In moving to flyweight, 38-year-old Nong-O wants to maximize what his body can do at this stage of his career and show that he can still compete at a high level in an ideal setting for him.

