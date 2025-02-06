Nong-O says fans can expect a high IQ battle between him and Kongthoranee: “A confrontation between technical fighters”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama is getting ready to face off against a young firecracker in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this weekend when he makes his flyweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Nong-O is moving down a weight class and will be looking to position himself for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. But to do that, he has to get past the much younger Kongthoranee, which is of course, no small task.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O Hama talked about fighting Kongthoranee and how he thinks the action could play out.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA and Hama Muay Thai gym representative said:

"This fight is a confrontation between technical fighters. We will have to wait and see who will fall into whose game. But if I see an opening, I will go for the KO."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see the legendary Nong-O Hama back in action in a few days.

Nong-O Hama makes flyweight Muay Thai debut against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama will take on rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai fight, his first in the division.

The two throw down in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next bout.

