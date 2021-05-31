'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung is likely to retire if he takes too much damage in upcoming fight

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung might hang up his gloves depending on the outcome of his upcoming showdown with Dan Ige on June 19.

Ahead of his fight with Ige, Jung spoke to Korean journalists about his training camp and preparations for his next fight. In the interview, Chan Sung Jung said that he has been working on figuring out the errors in his game and ironing them out in training.

Jung has been hit with a lot of elbow strikes in his previous fights and he has tirelessly worked this time around to avoid getting hit by elbows. In the process, he has also ended up getting hit by several strikes in training.

But Chan Sung Jung is confident that he will not get hit by elbow strikes in the fight. So much so that he might consider retiring from the sport if he gets hit by elbows and loses the fight with Ige:

"I figured out my weaknesses that Dan Ige thinks of myself and melted them into my training. I got hit a lot of elbows. If I get hit with an elbow this time and I lose, I might have to consider retirement," said Chan Sung Jung.

Looks like the Dan Ige matchup is a crossroads fight for the Korean Zombie. Check this interview with Korean media. Some great insight into his camp and mindset. #UFCVegas29 https://t.co/7bUx95iFxp — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) May 31, 2021

(Note: The interview is in Korean and the aforementioned statement has been translated to English via Google Translate.)

Chan Sung Jung must beat Dan Ige to remain in the title picture

Jung and Ige are set to collide in the headliner of a UFC Vegas 29 on June 19. They are two of the most exciting featherweights in the world and a five-round encounter between them will be a treat for fight fans across the globe.

The South Korean fighter will be looking to establish himself as a title contender by beating Ige. With three losses in his last six fights, he must win against Ige to stay relevant in a division stacked with world class talent.

