Korean Zombie claims his shoulder "popped in and out" during fight with Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29

Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie', revealed in a post-fight interview backstage that his shoulder popped out in the second round of his fight against Dan Ige. The injury happened during a takedown by Zombie.

Korean Zombie says post-fight that his shoulder popped out in the second round and that affected his ability to raise his hands. #UFCVegas29 — SUNS IN 4 AL-SHATTI (@shaunalshatti) June 20, 2021

This affected the South Korean fighter's ability to raise his hands in the fight. Later in the same round, the shoulder popped back in, and 'The Korean Zombie' went on to win the decision over 'Dynamite'.

This is not the first time that such a thing has happened to the UFC veteran. Zombie experienced a similar occurrence in his fight against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The injury cost the 34-year-old the UFC title as Aldo took advantage of the situation and finished Jung in the fourth round of the fight.

But this time, the shoulder popped back in, and Jung went on to win the fight.

You can listen to the UFC legend talking about it below:

The Korean Zombie's shoulder "popped in and out" during a takedown in the second round at #UFCVegas29



It's the same shoulder that was injured against Jose Aldo. pic.twitter.com/sOYPyKaqIo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

"In the second round when I went for the takedown and took his back, that's when it kind of popped in and out a litte bit." said 'The Korean Zombie'.

The interesting fact to note here is that before this fight, the Korean Zombie had not landed a takedown in the UFC in nine years.

Also read: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full card results and video highlights

'The Korean Zombie' defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29

'The Korean Zombie' put on a dominant performance in his fight against Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29. Zombie went on to win a unanimous decision victory in the five-round fight. The three judges scored the contest as 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in Jung's favor.

Also read: UFC Vegas 29 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

After getting completely outclassed in his last fight against Brian Ortega, Zombie made a triumphant return in the main event of UFC Vegas 29.

With this performance, Zombie has put himself back in contention for the 145-pound title.

Also read: The positives and negatives from UFC Vegas 29

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari