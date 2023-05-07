Kron Gracie's return to the octagon after over three years out of action did not quite go to plan. The Brazilian was expertly thwarted by Canadian featherweight Charles Jourdain in the UFC 288 main card opener.

Jourdain won by unanimous decision in a dominant display with Gracie showing little of note throughout the three rounds to impress viewers. UFC fans took to Twitter to express their ire at the disappointing return of Kron Gracie.

Fans called him out for not improving in his time away from the octagon.

"Kron Gracie has been doing Acid in the woods for the past 4 years I just know it"

Zachary @Innacry4help Kron Gracie has been doing Acid in the woods for the past 4 years I just know it #UFC288 Kron Gracie has been doing Acid in the woods for the past 4 years I just know it #UFC288

Lil Turinabol Metabolite @DanielBHervey Crazy how Kron Gracie spent 4 years learning absolutely nothing Crazy how Kron Gracie spent 4 years learning absolutely nothing

Some fans took a dig at Gracie's belief in the flat-earth theory:

"He learned that the earth was flat [skull emoji x2] they should do him vs Bryce Mitchell, loser has to admit the earth is round"

Wesley Pipes 🇵🇸 @WesleyP38204803 they should do him vs Bryce Mitchell, loser has to admit the earth is round @DanielBHervey He learned that the earth was flatthey should do him vs Bryce Mitchell, loser has to admit the earth is round @DanielBHervey He learned that the earth was flat 💀💀 they should do him vs Bryce Mitchell, loser has to admit the earth is round

"earth is flat, so if he keeps butt scooting at his opponents eventually they will fall off and he will win."

Nope @KevinEatsPizza @TevTalksMMA earth is flat, so if he keeps butt scooting at his opponents eventually they will fall off and he will win. @TevTalksMMA earth is flat, so if he keeps butt scooting at his opponents eventually they will fall off and he will win.

"Kron Gracie true flat earther because he has been laying flat on his back this fight"

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Kron Gracie true flat earther because he has been laying flat on his back this fight #UFC288 Kron Gracie true flat earther because he has been laying flat on his back this fight #UFC288

Gracie's questionable approach to the fight and his refusal to go for a takedown was also memed by fans.

"Kron Gracie’s coaches when they get texts about how aliens created BJJ at 4am after missing striking class:"

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA



#UFC288 Kron Gracie’s coaches when they get texts about how aliens created BJJ at 4am after missing striking class: Kron Gracie’s coaches when they get texts about how aliens created BJJ at 4am after missing striking class: #UFC288 https://t.co/EG6eJG3mQv

UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus also reacted to one of the memes by quoting it.

"Congrats Kron Gracie on the worst performance I’ve ever seen [flame emojis x4]"

DFS By The Numbers @dfs_numbers Congrats Kron Gracie on the worst performance I’ve ever seen Congrats Kron Gracie on the worst performance I’ve ever seen 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DzTpSXxG4O

TevTalksMMA @TevTalksMMA



6 Significant Strikes landed

O% Takedown percentage

0 submission attempts

6 conspiracy theories shared

3 guard pulls

5 mean mugs



3 AND A HALF YEAR LAYOFF? STILL ASS Kron Gracie at UFC 288:6 Significant Strikes landedO% Takedown percentage0 submission attempts6 conspiracy theories shared3 guard pulls5 mean mugs3 AND A HALF YEAR LAYOFF? STILL ASS Kron Gracie at UFC 288:6 Significant Strikes landed O% Takedown percentage 0 submission attempts 6 conspiracy theories shared 3 guard pulls 5 mean mugs3 AND A HALF YEAR LAYOFF? STILL ASS 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JcX5oOcSxz

Fans also made reference to the famed mixed martial arts family that Kron comes from and joked about his current status not being achieved by merit.

hayden🗿🌴 @haydenthethird kron gracie if he had a different last name kron gracie if he had a different last name https://t.co/bdjYtAbTod

UFC 288: Charles Jourdain apologizes to fans for cautious approach against Kron Gracie

Charles Jourdain was calculated through the three rounds against Kron Gracie and kept himself from getting carried away despite openings.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Jourdain spoke to Joe Rogan and explained that he prioritized a result and a roster spot in the UFC over an exciting fight:

“Yes sir, strategy was applied. I’m a very immature fighter and it shows in my record but tonight I’m stepping up my game. I’m showing what I’m capable of. And sorry guys, it was not the most exciting fight, I did my best. I was in the guard of a Gracie, it was very dangerous. So I want to keep my job and keep putting on an exciting fight and thank you New Jersey, you guys are a very good crowd.”

Jourdain also praised Gracie's boxing and mentioned that a lack of adaptation was his opponent's undoing in their fight. The win extends the Canadian's record to five wins, five losses, and one draw in eleven fights in the UFC.

Check out Jourdain's comments on YouTube:

Poll : 0 votes