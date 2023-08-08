KSI calls out Jake Paul’s ‘delusional’ goal of becoming world champion by beating Canelo Alvarez by 2026

KSI has called his arch-rival Jake Paul's goal of fighting Canelo Alvarez delusional.

The Brit and 'The Problem Child' have been at odds for years. While a potential boxing bout between the two has not come to fruition yet, both social media star-turned-boxers never leave an opportunity to dig at each other.

The same happened recently when KSI reacted to Jake Paul claiming that he wants to be a world champion by 2026 and fight Canelo Alvarez sometime in the future. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'JJ' said:

"Jake is quite delusional. Obviously, he said he wants to be a world champion by 2026 but I mean after that performance, really? I don't know he said he wants to fight Canelo and beat Canelo. I just, with Jake I just don't get it, I don't get what he's trying to do or what he's trying to create or who he's trying to fool because I feel like the consensus has changed a little bit."

KSI aims to do what Jake Paul couldn't do and beat Tommy Fury

The Brit was last seen inside the squared circle earlier this year against Joe Fournier. While he managed to win the fight on the night via KO, the win was later overturned to a no-contest after it became clear that the knockout happened because of an unintentional elbow.

While KSI hasn't fought anybody with credible experience yet, he is looking to up the stakes tremendously for his next fight. It was recently announced that 'JJ' would go up against Tommy Fury on October 14 in what is billed to be the biggest card in the history of crossover boxing.

It is worth noting that Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his maiden pro-boxing loss earlier this year, and KSI will undoubtedly look to one-up 'The Problem Child' by beating 'TNT'. Speaking of the same in a post shared on social media, 'JJ' said:

"OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!"

