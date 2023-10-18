KSI confronts judges in new footage after controversial boxing loss to Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury narrowly secured a victory over KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) through a majority decision in the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester last weekend.

After an unexpectedly close match, one judge scored the fight as a draw with a score of 57-57 while the other two judges scored it 57-56 in favor of Fury. This decision didn't sit well with the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who expressed his dissatisfaction by labeling it a "robbery" after the fight.

In the opening round, Fury appeared to be caught off guard when Olatunji landed a straight right hook. In response, Fury retaliated by connecting with a blow to the back of Olatunji's head. During the second round, 'TNT' lost a point as a penalty from the referee for repeating this illegal action, which seemed to shift the advantage to KSI.

'The Nightmare' displayed an array of punches, including uppercuts, overhead rights and lunging jabs, making it challenging for Fury to establish his tempo. However, the former Love Island runner-up gradually found his rhythm as the fight progressed, particularly in the third round.

Throughout the bout, both fighters engaged in clinches. In the fifth round, KSI landed an inside jab and then maintained some distance, apparently believing he had done enough to secure the win. To the surprise of many, Tommy Fury was declared the victor by majority decision.

Recently, footage from the fight night surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing KSI confronting the ringside judges regarding the disputed decision in favor of his opponent. However, following the judges' apparent disregard, the 30-year-old Brit was visibly disappointed.

KSI's dispute with ringside judges ignites fan reactions

Fans expressed a spectrum of reactions in response to KSI's confrontation with the ringside judges following the decision.

One fan wrote:

"Spoiled brat, used to getting his own way while surrounded by his army of yes men. Pulls a tantrum when he doesn’t get his own way."

Another wrote:

"Bro is literally begging for a win. 0 sportsman spirit ❌"

Check out some more reactions below:

"They will never be seen on Misfits again 💀"

"Man this guy ruined his decent performance by acting like a sore loser cry baby"

"I’d understand if the scorecards were super wide but telling judges they are disgraceful to the sport over a close fight is uncalled for, it’s never that serious"

