KSI exposes Dillon Danis for 'lying' about his friendship with Conor McGregor

KSI recently accused Dillon Danis of lying about his friendship with Conor McGregor and taunted the Bellator fighter ahead of their boxing match on January 14.

In a recent video posted by Punch Plan on YouTube, Danis and KSI faced each other online with YouTuber Kai Cenat as host. During the exchange, the British YouTuber-turned-Boxer broached the subject of McGregor and asked if Danis was still friends with him. 'El Jefe' responded in the affirmative and KSI further questioned:

"If you call him [Conor McGregor] right now, will he pick up? If you're there like, 'Hey yo, it's Danis.' Is he going to be like, 'Who? Who the f**k is Danis?' You used to be his b***h boy right?"

KSI further asked Danis if Conor McGregor knew about their boxing match and if the Bellator fighter had told the Irishman about it. To this, Danis replied:

"He doesn't know about the fight. He's not interested in me fighting a YouTuber... This is like little s**t. He's more worried when I fight MMA and I fight real fighters."

Watch KSI's full online face-off with Dillon Danis below:

KSI and Danis are scheduled to box with each other after months of back-and-forth on Twitter, which resulted in a scuffle at a Misfits Boxing weigh-in. The pair will fight at the OVO Arena Wembley in London and the event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view.

When Conor McGregor praised Nate Diaz for slapping Dillon Danis' teammate

While Dillon Danis may claim all is well between him and Conor McGregor, the Irish superstar did not seem sympathetic when Nate Diaz got into an altercation with Danis during UFC 281. McGregor praised his old rival for slapping one of Danis' teammates in a now-deleted tweet.

Diaz and Danis both attended the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden. Their entourage crossed paths outside the venue, and a verbal back-and-forth ensued, with members from both sides trash-talking each other. The Stockton slugger then appeared to slap one of 'El Jefe's friends as security from both sides quickly broke the fight up, and the fighters went their separate ways.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist of course Nate Diaz slapped Dillon Danis outside the fights tonight



of course Nate Diaz slapped Dillon Danis outside the fights tonight https://t.co/qP8Azm0Dgq

Conor McGregor seemed amused at his former teammate and his friends getting physically pressed and in a now-deleted tweet, stated:

"Haha nice shot."

'The Notorious' and Danis used to be training partners, with 'El Jefe' being one of McGregor's grappling coaches and sparring partners. However, it seems as if the old friends have had a falling out lately.

