KSI gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

The feud between KSI and the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake Paul) has captivated the social media influencer community over the past few years.

KSI has faced the older Paul brother, Logan, twice in the boxing ring. Their first fight was a white-collar boxing bout that ended in a majority draw, whereas their rematch was a professional boxing bout that witnessed KSI win via split decision.

Although KSI and Logan Paul have lately been quite respectful towards one another, the rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul is as intense as ever. In a YouTube video put forth by KSI’s physical therapist Harvey, the Briton weighed in on Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley:

“I think Jake Paul’s gonna win – Because every time I’ve said Jake Paul’s gonna lose, he wins,” KSI stated.

KSI and Harvey lightheartedly alluded to them possibly jinxing Jake Paul by predicting that 'The Problem Child' would win. KSI added that he experiences something similar while dealing with cryptocurrency. As in, the exact opposite of what he predicts ends up happening. The British YouTube megastar added:

“Jake Paul’s gonna win. He’s gonna absolutely destroy; absolutely destroy Tyron Woodley.”

Harvey proceeded to ask KSI whether he really wants Jake Paul to win, in response to which the popular YouTuber insinuated that he surely doesn't want 'The Problem Child' to win. KSI continued:

“I haven’t wanted him to win for years. And he keeps winning. So, at this point, it’s like, ‘Do your thing. Yeah. Do your thing. You’re in your element. You’re in your moment’.”

Furthermore, upon being asked how he sees Jake Paul beating Tyron Woodley, KSI replied by jestingly saying:

“I don’t know. Probably a f**king jab. Yeah, he’s just gonna jab him to death. Yeah, jab and knock him out.”

Moreover, Harvey asked KSI about Tyron Woodley winning and how the British YouTuber foresees a possible victory for 'The Chosen One.' KSI asserted that if Woodley wins, it’d probably be with a right hand.

Check out KSI's video below:

KSI is on Jake Paul’s “hit list”

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Jake Paul recently took to social media to release a video of his hit list, a list of individuals he wants to fight in the boxing ring. The list included KSI’s name. The British YouTuber has a 1-0 record, while Jake Paul is 3-0 in professional boxing.

Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29th, 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh