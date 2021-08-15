Jake Paul names the 10 fighters on his hit list; includes UFC superstars Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor

Jake Paul surely knows a thing or two about getting attention. The 24-year-old YouTuber is keen on achieving stardom in the world of combat sports, and he is well aware of what can make that happen.

Paul, who is set to fight Tyron Woodley on August 29, uploaded a photo to his Twitter account, naming ten fighters he wants to challenge next.

He also checked off three fighters from his hit list, namely fellow YouTubers Deji and AnEsonGib, and Ben Askren - the three names Paul has defeated in his professional boxing career.

Paul's hit list included the likes of Woodley, Canelo Alvarez, Nick and Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor, KSI, Gervonta Davis, and his brother Logan Paul.

Paul has impressed many with his promotional tactics for his upcoming bout against Tyron Woodley. The Ohio native has been one step ahead the whole time.

In the past week, Paul has intensified his callouts of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which suggests he could seriously be thinking of fighting the Mexican sensation should he beat Woodley on August 29.

Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again.



In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2021

Paul believes a possible scrap with Canelo would be the 'ultimate fight,' and he sees that happening in the near future.

"Anything is possible – my goal is to become a world champion to laugh and say I did it. Ultimate fight would be against Canelo," Jake Paul told Talk Sport this Monday.

Jake Paul wants to get hit by Tyron Woodley

In his young professional boxing career, Jake Paul has never taken a clean punch to his chin. The 24-year-old wants his next opponent, Tyron Woodley, to connect with some shots. Paul wants to use the hits as motivation for his fight.

"I haven't been hit in a fight yet. You know, my first fight with AnEsonGib, there was a headbutt and his head went straight into my nose in a clinch. Ben Askren hit me in the shoulder, but I haven't actually been hit, which is hilarious to me. Hopefully, Tyron can hit me. I like to get hit in sparring and wake up and like [think] 'All right, this is a fight, we're really doing this' so we'll see what's in store," Jake Paul told Sky Sports Boxing.

Watch Paul's full interview with Sky Sports below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh