KSI and Logan Paul bash the media after news of Prime Energy Drink being recalled in Canada spread like wildfire

KSI and Logan Paul unleashed their frustration upon media outlets, criticizing their reporting methods in the wake of a widespread frenzy surrounding the recall of Prime Energy Drink in Canada.

Recently some major media houses reported the recall of Prime Energy Drink co-owned by the YouTuber duo. According to reports, Health Canada made the announcement, citing the energy drink's excessive caffeine content as the reason for its removal from store shelves. With a staggering 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, the beverage has surpassed the country's recommended limit of 180 milligrams per serving.

The former rivals turned business partners took to Twitter as they sought to set the record straight regarding the situation surrounding their hydration drink. Addressing the recent reports of recall in Canada, both influential figures clarified that the Prime Energy Drink hasn't even been released in the country yet.

KSI retweeted a recent report by TMZ and stated:

"We’ve never even released Prime Energy in Canada lmao."

Check out KSI's tweet below:

Additionally, Logan Paul shared a video wherein he humorously criticized media outlets for their incomplete and possibly misleading reporting:

"Complex, TMZ, Reuters, Forbes, and many more talking about how Prime Energy Drinks were recalled in Canada. But the crazy part is we don't even distribute Prime Energy in Canada. The level of misinformation currently being spread about Prime is actually insane."

Check out Paul's comment below:

Fans share mixed reactions as KSI and Logan Paul address the recall of Prime Energy drink in Canada

The social media finds itself in a whirlwind of mixed emotions as KSI and Logan Paul tackle the recent recall of Prime Energy drink in Canada.

One fan wrote:

"DAWG I BUY IT EVERY DAY UR TELLING ME IVE BEEN BUYING IT WRONGLY??"

Another wrote:

"You’re right, why would they leave out the facts?"

Meanwhile, another user targetted Logan Paul for his alleged involvement in the CryptoZoo scam:

"Ofc you’d know bad media that’s your game plan when crypto zoo gets mentioned."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the recent development:

"You can buy them for $10 in Toronto."

"I’m still gonna drink prime because it’s actually good I don’t care what critics say."

"Wtf have I been drinking then."

"As long as you can guarantee me the grape flavor in Norwegian stores, I’ll back you up. Saw you guys when you were in Oslo btw. And congrats on the engagement!"

